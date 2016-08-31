11 dead, 3 missing in northern Japan after typhoon

Eleven people were confirmed dead and another three remained missing Wednesday after a powerful typhoon battered northern and northeastern Japan the previous day.

Police said nine bodies were found near a nursing home and a man's body near a river in the town of Iwaizumi in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan. They also found the body of a woman among rubble in the city of Kuji, also in Iwate, they said.

The nine bodies found close to the nursing home are believed to be elderly people who lived in the home.