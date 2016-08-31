14:07 31 August 2016
Abe to hold talks with Putin on trip to Russia, China, Laos
TOKYO, Aug. 31, Kyodo
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok late this week, before attending regional meetings in China and Laos, the Japanese government said Wednesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference the leaders will meet on the occasion of the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday and Saturday.
A potential future visit to Japan by Putin is likely to be on the agenda, Suga said.
