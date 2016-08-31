Close

August 31, 2016 19:49

18:30 31 August 2016

Abe to visit Russia from Fri., China, Laos from Sun.

TOKYO, Aug. 31, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will commence a series of foreign visits from Friday starting with Russia, where he will meet with President Vladimir Putin, followed by China and Laos, the Japanese government said Wednesday.

He will attend a Group of 20 summit from Sunday and then travel to Laos for regional meetings involving Southeast Asian countries.

In his meeting with Putin on Friday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Far East port city of Vladivostok, Abe is expected to discuss a long-standing territorial dispute over a group of islets off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, Japanese officials said.

  • Top government spokesman says Abe to meet with Putin in Vladivostok
