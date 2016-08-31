Social security, defense costs push budget requests to 101 tril. yen

Budget requests by Japan's central government offices for fiscal 2017 totaled more than 101 trillion yen ($980 billion) due to increasing social security costs and defense expenses, government officials said Wednesday.

The requests for the general-account budget for fiscal 2017 submitted by Wednesday will top 100 trillion yen for the third straight year despite a lack of sufficient funding resources, prompting the government to curb some 4 trillion yen in drafting the fiscal 2017 budget later this year.

The government continues to face difficulty in pursuing fiscal consolidation, especially after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided to postpone the consumption tax increase to October 2019 from the initially planned April next year.