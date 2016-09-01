Japan's April-June business investment up 3.1% on year

Capital spending by Japanese companies increased 3.1 percent in the April to June period from a year earlier for the 13th straight quarterly rise, but a firming yen continued to hurt corporate profits, government data showed Thursday.

Business investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building plants and introducing new equipment totaled 9.31 trillion yen ($90 billion), the Finance Ministry said.

Capital spending by manufacturers climbed 11.1 percent from a year earlier to 3.51 trillion yen, while business investment by the nonmanufacturing sector fell 1.3 percent to 5.81 trillion yen.