11:02 1 September 2016
Abe to pitch economic support for Russia in bid for isles row progress
TOKYO, Sept. 1, Kyodo
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hoping that a pledge of Japanese economic cooperation will encourage the Kremlin to advance decades-old talks to resolve a territorial dispute and sign a post-World War II peace treaty.
In the Russian Far East port city of Vladivostok, Abe is set to discuss with Putin an eight-point Japanese economic cooperation proposal, seeking to create an environment to realize a visit by Putin to Japan by the end of this year.
Abe has also decided to establish a ministerial post overseeing economic cooperation with Russia and shortly instruct Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko to concurrently take up the new portfolio, a government source said Thursday.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.