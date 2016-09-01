Swimming: Olympic champ Kaneto wins 200 breast gold at World Cup

Japan's Rio Olympic champion Rie Kaneto won the women's 200 meters breaststroke on the final day of a short-course World Cup meet in Berlin on Wednesday.

Kaneto rewrote her Japanese short-course record to win in 2 minutes, 16.27 seconds ahead of Russia's Yuliya Efimova and American Breeja Larson.

Efimova clocked 2:16.88 for second place, with Larson touching the wall in 2:23.13 for third.