Close

Kyodo News

September 1, 2016 13:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:47 1 September 2016

Swimming: Olympic champ Kaneto wins 200 breast gold at World Cup

BERLIN, Sept. 1, Kyodo

Japan's Rio Olympic champion Rie Kaneto won the women's 200 meters breaststroke on the final day of a short-course World Cup meet in Berlin on Wednesday.

Kaneto rewrote her Japanese short-course record to win in 2 minutes, 16.27 seconds ahead of Russia's Yuliya Efimova and American Breeja Larson.

Efimova clocked 2:16.88 for second place, with Larson touching the wall in 2:23.13 for third.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Kaneto rewrites own Japanese record in World Cup win
  • Kaneto rewrites own Japanese record in World Cup win
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 26 Aug 2016H.K. records 1st Zika infection
  2. 26 Aug 2016Chinese general netted for disciplinary violations: report
  3. 26 Aug 2016Japan to set up public-private forum to bolster ties with Africa
  4. 27 Aug 2016Japan, S. Korea finance chiefs to confirm economic cooperation
  5. 26 Aug 2016Thai, Cambodian foreign ministers discuss trade, rail links

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete