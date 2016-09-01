11:47 1 September 2016
Swimming: Olympic champ Kaneto wins 200 breast gold at World Cup
BERLIN, Sept. 1, Kyodo
Japan's Rio Olympic champion Rie Kaneto won the women's 200 meters breaststroke on the final day of a short-course World Cup meet in Berlin on Wednesday.
Kaneto rewrote her Japanese short-course record to win in 2 minutes, 16.27 seconds ahead of Russia's Yuliya Efimova and American Breeja Larson.
Efimova clocked 2:16.88 for second place, with Larson touching the wall in 2:23.13 for third.
