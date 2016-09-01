Japan to create ministerial role for economic ties with Russia

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to create a new ministerial role to oversee Japan's anticipated economic cooperation with Russia, a Japanese government source said Thursday.

According to the source, Hiroshige Seko, who serves as economy, trade and industry minister, will be appointed to the role concurrently in the near future.

The move comes on the eve of planned talks between Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok on Friday and Saturday, and reflects Tokyo's resolve to pursue negotiations with Moscow to conclude a peace treaty that has remained pending since the end of World War II.