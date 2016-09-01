Abe to pitch economic support for Russia in bid for isles row progress

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hoping that a pledge of Japanese economic cooperation will encourage the Kremlin to advance decades-old talks to resolve a territorial dispute and sign a post-World War II peace treaty.

In the Russian Far East port city of Vladivostok, Abe is set to discuss with Putin an eight-point Japanese economic cooperation proposal, seeking to create an environment to realize a visit by Putin to Japan by the end of this year.

Abe has also decided to establish a ministerial post overseeing economic cooperation with Russia and soon instruct Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko to concurrently take up the new portfolio, the government's top spokesman said Thursday.