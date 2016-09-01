Close

Kyodo News

September 1, 2016 17:50

16:04 1 September 2016

Video Advisory (Sept. 1) Shooting suspect dies after turning gun on self in standoff

TOKYO, Sept. 1, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Shooting suspect dies after turning gun on self in standoff

-- The suspect in a fatal shooting in the western Japan city of Wakayama dies Aug. 31, 2016, after shooting himself in the stomach following a 17-hour standoff with police. Yasuhide Mizobata, 45, who had been at large since the shooting two days earlier, evaded an attempt by police officers to capture him and then barricaded himself in an apartment building. After shooting himself, Mizobata was arrested on the spot for violating the swords and firearms control law. He was taken to a hospital but died two hours later.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_14992/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

