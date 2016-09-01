Video Advisory (Sept. 1) Shooting suspect dies after turning gun on self in standoff

The following is the latest available news video.

Shooting suspect dies after turning gun on self in standoff

-- The suspect in a fatal shooting in the western Japan city of Wakayama dies Aug. 31, 2016, after shooting himself in the stomach following a 17-hour standoff with police. Yasuhide Mizobata, 45, who had been at large since the shooting two days earlier, evaded an attempt by police officers to capture him and then barricaded himself in an apartment building. After shooting himself, Mizobata was arrested on the spot for violating the swords and firearms control law. He was taken to a hospital but died two hours later.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_14992/)

==Kyodo