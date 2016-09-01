Close

Kyodo News

September 1, 2016 17:50

16:37 1 September 2016

Olympics: Probe team says payments over Tokyo bid legitimate

TOKYO, Sept. 1, Kyodo

An investigative panel said Thursday the massive contracts that Tokyo signed with a Singaporean consultancy in its bid to host the 2020 Olympics were not illegal or against the ethics code of the International Olympic Committee, dismissing allegations that the payments were bribes.

The panel of two lawyers and an accountant set up by the Japanese Olympic Committee concluded in its report that the contracts worth more than $2 million that Tokyo's bid team signed with Black Tidings prior to winning the hosting in September 2013 were expensive but the team had not intended the money as a gift.

"I believe the suspicion of bribery by Tokyo has been cleared," said lawyer Yoshihisa Hayakawa, who chaired the investigation panel, at a press conference in Tokyo.

