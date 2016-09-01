Close

Kyodo News

September 1, 2016 17:50

16:48 1 September 2016

Japan disburses 1 bil. yen to S. Korean comfort women fund

SEOUL, Sept. 1, Kyodo

The Japanese government has disbursed 1 billion yen ($9.8 million) to a South Korean fund aimed at helping Korean women who were forced into wartime brothels for the Japanese military, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The process was completed after the money arrived in the bank account of the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation on Thursday.

The foundation was launched in July by the South Korean government to support former "comfort women" under a deal reached between the two countries.

