Olympics: Probe team says payments over Tokyo bid legitimate

An investigative panel said Thursday the massive contracts that Tokyo signed with a Singaporean consultancy in its bid to host the 2020 Olympics were not illegal or against the ethics code of the International Olympic Committee, dismissing allegations that the payments were bribes.

The panel of two lawyers and an accountant set up by the Japanese Olympic Committee concluded in its report that the contracts worth more than $2 million that Tokyo's bid team signed with Black Tidings prior to winning the hosting in September 2013 were expensive but the team had not intended the money as a gift.

"I believe the suspicion of bribery by Tokyo has been cleared," lawyer Yoshihisa Hayakawa, who chaired the investigation panel, said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Black Tidings is headed by Ian Tan Tong Hon, who is known to be close to Papa Massata Diack, son of disgraced former International Association of Athletics Federations President Lamine Diack.

The Tokyo team's payments -- more than double the average figure -- were suspected to have been directed toward the elder Diack, who as a member of the IOC at the time had a vote in deciding the host city for the 2020 Games.

"We know nothing yet about the (money) flow after it got to Tan," Hayakawa said. "Regrettably we couldn't precisely figure out what it was used for."

The report said the JOC's payments were legitimate as Tan was in a position to gain access to secret information regarding the host city bid and certified that the contract yielded solid results.

It also concluded that the team had no knowledge of the association between Tan and the younger Diack, that the payment does not breach Japan's criminal or civil codes and it is not in violation of the IOC ethical code.

But it said there was a problem with transparency in the procedures, noting that the bid team's secretary general and other officials who often acted on behalf of then team chief Tsunekazu Takeda did not thoroughly explain about the payments when asking for his permission.

"I'm relieved that the results are just as we expected," said Takeda, president of the JOC. "None of us were thinking of engaging in anything like bribery."

Takeda emphasized that the contracts were necessary to win the bid to host the Olympics and that there was nothing wrong with paying the massive contingency fee following its success.

The panel interviewed 34 individuals within and outside of Japan since the launch of the investigation in May but was unable to interview Tan.

The account that received the money was used to transfer funds in the cover-up of a Russian doping case, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency, and French authorities have been conducting their own investigation into whether the money led to the elder Diack.

