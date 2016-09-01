Close

Kyodo News

September 1, 2016 21:50

21:00 1 September 2016

Wrestling: Yoshida hoping to continue on to Tokyo 2020

OSAKA, Sept. 1, Kyodo

Three-time Olympic champion Saori Yoshida expressed her desire to make another Games appearance in freestyle wrestling in four years time when the Olympics come to Japan.

Yoshida, who succumbed to American Helen Maroulis in a shock women's freestyle 53-kilogram final defeat, missed the chance to join compatriot Kaori Icho in taking four consecutive Olympic titles in Rio de Janeiro last month. But on Thursday she said the Tokyo 2020 Games will be an occasion too big to miss.

"I'll take time and consider," Yoshida said. "I'd probably have said I'd quit (if the next Games was not in Tokyo). There will never be an opportunity like this and I'd like to take part if I'm able."

