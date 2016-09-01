Close

September 1, 2016 21:50

21:38 1 September 2016

Nuclear power in Asia-Pacific seen as promising, relevant in future

MANILA, Sept. 1, Kyodo

A three-day international conference on the prospects of nuclear power in the Asia-Pacific wrapped up here Thursday, finding the stigma-laden source of energy to be increasingly relevant in the region because of its continuing development and rising population, and the growing campaign for lowering carbon emissions amid threats of climate change.

"The prospects for nuclear power in the Asia-Pacific region are not only promising. Moreover, it is relevant and will continue to remain so in the coming years," Maria Zeneida Collinson of the Philippines' Foreign Affairs Department who chaired the conference said in her summary statement.

"Nuclear energy could contribute to sustainable development by meeting rising energy demands and, at the same time, mitigating climate change," she added.

