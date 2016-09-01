Soccer: Japan crash to defeat against UAE in World Cup qualifier

Japan's hopes of exacting revenge on the United Arab Emirates for last year's Asian Cup quarterfinal loss were shattered on Thursday as Vahid Halilhodzic's men crashed to a 2-1 defeat in their Group B opener in the final round of qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.

Keisuke Honda made amends for missing his penalty in a 5-4 shootout defeat to the UAE in the last eight in Australia last year, opening the scoring with an 11th-minute header on a hot and humid night at Saitama Stadium.

But Ahmed Khalil leveled with a well-taken free kick before the striker put the Emiratis in front for good with a sumptuous penalty kick nine minutes into the second half.

"It's a terrible, terrible result and I don't know why this has happened," said a fuming Halilhodzic. "We made lots of chances but conceded from a free kick and a penalty and these were two goals that could have been easily prevented."

"It is difficult to accept how the referee ran the game but we still have nine matches and it is not over yet. We have to analyze this game and keep working."

Unsurprisingly, UAE manager Mahdi Ali was happy to have escaped Saitama with a win.

"It is only one game, we did not achieve anything yet. We are happy for this game and I am very happy that they (the players) have done what I have asked from them," he said.

"We knew the Japanese team would press us...The team shows that they have personality and I am very happy for us."

"The game was not only against Japan, it was also against the traveling and the jetlag...I am happy that we passed this."

Halilhodzic started Japan Under-23 Rio Olympic midfielder, Ryota Oshima, to hand him his senior national team debut, while captain Makoto Hasebe reached an impressive milestone in earning his 100th cap.

Honda returned to the starting lineup, having been benched due to fitness issues for the Kirin Cup games against Bulgaria and Bosnia-Herzegovina in June, and the AC Milan attacker sent Japanese fans into ecstasy when he opened the scoring.

Mohnad Salem was booked for a crunching tackle on Hiroki Sakai on the right flank, and Hiroshi Kiyotake sent the resulting free kick into the box for Honda to head home at the far post.

But it was not long before the UAE moved onto level terms and breached Japan's defense for the first time in the 2018 qualification competition, thanks to a blockbuster from Khalil.

Maya Yoshida could not cope with the pace and trickery of Ali Ahmed Mabkhout, who scored UAE's opener in a 1-1 draw that preceded extra time and penalties in the Asian Cup quarterfinal, and upended him to concede a free kick just outside the area.

And Khalil made Yoshida pay as he stepped up to crack a thunderous effort beyond Japan goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa, who got his hands to the ball but could only push it in off the underside of the crossbar.

Shinji Kagawa should have restored Japan's lead on 26 minutes but scuffed wide after UAE goalkeeper Khalid Eisa had parried Honda's close-range header, following a venomous left-wing cross from Gotoku Sakai.

Japan went close again in the 49th minute, Oshima forcing a superb fingertip save out of Eisa, but the UAE took the lead in the 54th.

Oshima was adjudged to have tripped Ismail Al Hammadi in the box and Khalil stepped up to casually chip his effort straight down the middle with Nishikawa having sold himself early.

Japan piled on the pressure in search of an equalizer, Shinji Okazaki heading against the bar before Halilhodzic threw on Takuma Asano and Takashi Usami in a bid to salvage something from the game.

Eisa pulled off another superb save to keep Japan at bay with 13 minutes left, although Asano's shot appeared to have clearly crossed the line.

Under the current Asian qualifying format for the World Cup, no team that has lost their opening game in the final round has made it to the World Cup finals.

In 16 meetings with the UAE, Japan have five wins, eight draws and three defeats.

In one of the other two matches played on Wednesday evening, Australia were too good for Iraq, with Massimo Luongo and Tomi Juric netting to give the home team a 2-0 win. In the final match of the night, South Korea held off a late China rally to take a 3-2 win.

Japan travel to Bangkok on Friday for their next match against Thailand.

