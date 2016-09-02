Abe to hold talks with Putin on economy, isles row, Japan visit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold talks Friday for the second time this year in Russia on economic cooperation and a decades-old territorial dispute that has prevented the two countries from signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

In the talks on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Far East port city of Vladivostok, the leaders are expected to discuss Putin's visit to Japan, which had initially been eyed for 2014 but was postponed after Russia's annexation of the Crimean region of Ukraine.

With Tokyo hoping an economic cooperation offer will prompt the Kremlin to soften its stance in the dispute over four Russian-administered isles off Japan's main northernmost island of Hokkaido, Abe is expected to pitch an eight-point Japanese economic cooperation plan he presented to Putin in May.