Olympics: JOC chief reports to Tokyo Games meeting on bid probe

The Japanese Olympic Committee reported Friday at a meeting involving entities working on preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics about the results of investigations into alleged dubious payments made by the Tokyo bid team.

JOC President Tsunekazu Takeda told the meeting that an investigative panel has concluded the massive contracts that Tokyo signed with a Singaporean consultancy as part of its bid were not illegal or against the ethics code of the International Olympic Committee.

"We have caused everyone to worry, but doubts have been cleared up," Takeda said at the meeting held at the Tokyo metropolitan government office.

As for the investigative panel's report which pointed out that there was a problem with transparency in the procedures for concluding the contracts, he expressed regret over the matter and pledged to learn from it.

The panel of two lawyers and an accountant set up by the JOC issued a report Thursday, dismissing allegations that the payments were bribes.

It said the contracts worth more than $2 million that Tokyo's bid team signed with Black Tidings prior to winning the hosting in September 2013 were expensive but the team had not intended the money as a gift.

As for the lack of transparency, the panel noted that the bid team's secretary general and other officials who often acted on behalf of then team chief Takeda did not thoroughly explain about the payments when asking for his permission.

On concerns that a postponement in the planned relocation of the Tsukiji fish market could affect preparations for hosting the 2020 Games, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said she will consider possible measures and make efforts so that the situation would not cause delays for the Olympics and Paralympics.

Koike on Wednesday announced the delay of the planned relocation of the historic fish market to the Toyosu waterfront in November, citing concerns about soil contamination at the new site and mounting costs linked to the project.

A highway is planned to pass through the vacated Tsukiji site to connect the central area of Tokyo to the main Olympic and Paralympic venues concentrated in the waterfront area.

Yoshiro Mori, head of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, asked Koike to indicate as soon as possible by when the construction of the highway can begin.

Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa and Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Hirokazu Matsuno also attended Friday's meeting.

Meanwhile, the IOC said Thursday that officials in charge of ethics and compliance are examining the investigative panel's report and that it will continue to cooperate fully with French authorities who have been conducting their own investigation.

Black Tidings is headed by Ian Tan Tong Hon, who is known to be close to Papa Massata Diack, son of disgraced former International Association of Athletics Federations President Lamine Diack.

The Tokyo team's payments -- more than double the average figure -- were suspected to have been directed toward the elder Diack, who as a member of the IOC at the time had a vote in deciding the host city for the 2020 Games.

The panel report said the JOC's payments were legitimate as Tan was in a position to gain access to secret information regarding the host city bid and certified that the contract yielded solid results.

The account that received the money was used to transfer funds in the cover-up of a Russian doping case, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency, and French authorities are looking into whether the money led to the elder Diack.

