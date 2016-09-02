4 bodies found in Hokkaido, Iwate after powerful typhoon

Police found on Friday the bodies of two men who went missing on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido and another two bodies in Iwate Prefecture after a powerful typhoon battered the area earlier this week.

The death toll has now been raised to 16, but the number of fatalities may increase as search operations for those unaccounted for have expanded in areas where roads were impassable until Thursday.

In Hokkaido, police and firefighters were searching for four missing people including one whose car was recovered from a river in Taiki after Typhoon Lionrock ripped through northern and northeastern Japan on Tuesday.