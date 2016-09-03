Baseball: Tokyo 2020 to stage baseball, softball game in Fukushima

Tokyo 2020 Olympic organizers are working toward staging a baseball and softball game in the 2011 quake and tsunami struck Fukushima Prefecture, a source close to the matter said Friday.

Baseball and softball were among the five sports approved last month by the International Olympic Committee to be added to the Tokyo Games program, and the 2020 organizers will look to get approval for the plan from the IOC Executive Board in December.

The organizers are working to present the idea to IOC president Thomas Bach in October when he visits Japan for a meeting.