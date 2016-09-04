Close

Kyodo News

September 4, 2016 9:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:00 4 September 2016

China seeks to curb Japanese criticism over maritime issues at talks

TOKYO, Sept. 4, Kyodo

China has told Japan it will not accept "excessive" criticism over issues involving Beijing in the East and South China seas at their leaders' meeting being proposed on the sidelines of an international gathering, bilateral diplomatic sources said Saturday.

The two countries are trying to arrange the meeting of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Xi Jinping on the fringes of a two-day summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Hangzhou, China, beginning Sunday.

Beijing has also pressed Tokyo not to take up as a particular topic the issue of Beijing's disputes with regional neighbors in the South China Sea during the G-20 summit, according to the sources.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Aug 2016India, Myanmar ink pacts on road links, renewable energy
  2. 29 Aug 2016Kerry offers U.S. counterterrorism expertise to Bangladesh
  3. 30 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 30 Aug 2016Tibetan nuns commit suicide to protest demolitions: report
  5. 30 Aug 201612 former "comfort women" sue S. Korean gov't for compensation

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete