China seeks to curb Japanese criticism over maritime issues at talks

China has told Japan it will not accept "excessive" criticism over issues involving Beijing in the East and South China seas at their leaders' meeting being proposed on the sidelines of an international gathering, bilateral diplomatic sources said Saturday.

The two countries are trying to arrange the meeting of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Xi Jinping on the fringes of a two-day summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Hangzhou, China, beginning Sunday.

Beijing has also pressed Tokyo not to take up as a particular topic the issue of Beijing's disputes with regional neighbors in the South China Sea during the G-20 summit, according to the sources.