September 5, 2016 9:51

09:26 5 September 2016

S. Sudan, U.N. agree to dispatch of more peacekeepers after violence

NAIROBI, Sept. 5, Kyodo

The government of South Sudan and the U.N. Security Council have agreed to the deployment of some 4,000 additional peacekeepers to the country to help restore order, they said in a joint communique Sunday.

The government had expressed concern over the deployment of additional U.N. forces, authorized by the Security Council in mid-August, on the grounds that such a move may interfere with its internal affairs.

The agreement came during a visit to South Sudan by a council delegation to talk about how the U.N. peacekeeping mission there can help improve security in the country after recent violence.

