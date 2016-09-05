Japan's July real wages up for 6th straight month

Japan's real wages in July rose 2.0 percent from a year earlier for the sixth consecutive monthly gain, the government said Monday.

Average inflation-adjusted wages reached the highest level in six years, matching the level in June, reflecting a 4.2 percent increase in bonuses and other special payments and a 0.5 percent decline in prices, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said in a preliminary report.

The growth rate of real wages for June was revised up to a rise of 2.0 percent from the initially reported 1.8 percent gain.