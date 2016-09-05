Nikkei recovers 17,000 line at outset on strong Wall St., weak yen

The Nikkei index recovered the 17,000 line Monday for the first time in roughly three months on higher U.S. shares prompted by receding near-term interest rate hike bets after Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report, with the yen's fall supporting investor sentiment.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 186.05 points, or 1.10 percent, from Friday to 17,111.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 13.48 points, or 1.01 percent, to 1,354.24.

Every industry category on the main section gained ground, led by marine transportation, insurance and oil and coal product issues.