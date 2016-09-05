Rugby: Joseph takes over as Japan boss, says he will do things his way

Jamie Joseph officially took over as head coach of Japan on Monday, holding his first press conference in Tokyo and reminding everyone that "I am not Eddie Jones."

"I will be coaching a different game plan to Eddie Jones. I'm a different coach to Eddie Jones and I think you know that," he told a packed media conference at a Tokyo hotel.

"You have to acknowledge what he (Jones) has done and that's all I'm doing. The ideas we have as a coaching team we feel will create an advantage for us and that's what we are embarking to do. I don't think there will be many similarities with what was before."

In addition to coaching the Brave Blossoms, Joseph -- who played 20 times for the All Blacks and won nine caps for Japan -- will also oversee all aspects of the game in Japan.

"When we finish the November series I can start thinking about the total strategy around what Japanese rugby looks like as a whole, from the under-20s to Japan A to the Sunwolves and that's a good challenge. But it's a new landscape for us in Japan," he said.

That November series of tests sees the Brave Blossoms play four countries -- Argentina, Georgia, Wales and Fiji -- all above Japan in the world rankings. But Joseph stressed such a hard schedule was exactly what he wants and what the team needs.

"That was a (scheduling) decision I was part of. There's not many coaches that would come into international rugby for the first time and accept a program that's going to be very difficult. But what's more important for me is the development of the team, rather than my reputation."

"We are only going to get better by playing the top-tier teams and players (to) get that experience. That's why we entered into Super Rugby with the Sunwolves and continue to look for top-tier opposition to play in the November and June window. That's how we are going to be ready for the World Cup."

"If that means that we don't win often in the next three years, but win the main ones when it counts at the World Cup, then as coach I'm willing to do that."

"But if things do go according to my plan then we should have a few wins along the way too."

Joseph's coaching team will include former Panasonic Wild Knights favorite Tony Brown, who will work part-time for Japan in 2016-17 and then full-time once he has completed the 2017 Super Rugby season as head coach of the Highlanders.

"He's played up here and understands Japanese rugby and he's a smart guy," Joseph said of his long-time assistant at the Highlanders, with whom he won the 2015 Super Rugby title.

Brown's inventiveness as an attack coach has won praise worldwide, and Joseph was hopeful the pair can come up with a style of rugby that will see Japan continue to rise up the world rankings.

"The Japan team of 2015 were extremely skillful and a very fit side. In terms of ball possession, the running game and all the energy and fitness levels, to play at that level and speed and intensity, that's a strength of Japanese rugby."

However, he believes the Brave Blossoms still need to work on their set piece and develop a better kicking game.

"If we master those, then our speed and skill can be used more effectively and can be a real advantage for us."

And when asked how he expected Japan to perform over the coming years, Joseph replied, "Every team that comes to the World Cup wants to win."

"Whilst you guys are excited about me giving you a number where we are going to be, my personal goal is that we are performing, the players are excited to play the game of rugby, you guys are excited to report on the game of rugby and the fans are excited to watch us because of the style of rugby we play."

"So if I achieve that and we have respect on the international stage that's my goal, that's my target."

