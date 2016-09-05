Asian Games: Nagoya reconsidering bid to co-host 2026 with Aichi Pref.

Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura said Monday the central Japanese city is reconsidering its plan to join the Aichi prefectural government in a bid to host the 2026 Asian Games.

"The prefecture has not shown us what the necessary expenses are so we cannot give an explanation to our residents and the city assembly," Kawamura told a press conference. "We want to go back to the drawing board in terms of the co-hosting plan."

Nagoya, the prefectural capital of Aichi, had earlier announced it will seek to host Asia's largest multisport event together with the prefectural government.

Kawamura said the city government has informed the Japanese Olympic Committee that it intends to withdraw its candidacy, but noted that he would "respond sincerely" if the prefectural government approaches it again.

According to Kawamura, the city had estimated the total costs of hosting the Asian Summer Games, including preparing the venues and the athletes' village, to come to 85 billion yen (about $820 million) and asked Aichi Prefecture to indicate the burden ratio.

But the prefecture responded in late August that it cannot do so because it has not been able to come up with detailed cost estimates.

Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura told a separate news conference Monday that he is "puzzled" by the development and said the prefectural government will continue its bidding activities under the premise of joint hosting with Nagoya.

"We are following the procedures, so the framework of co-hosting by the prefecture and the city cannot be changed," Omura said.

The governor added that it would be difficult to include the financial plan and burden ratio in a document which the prefecture is planning to present shortly to the Olympic Council of Asia.

The OCA is expected to choose the host of the 2026 Asian Games on Sept. 25 when its General Assembly meets in Danang, Vietnam.

An evaluation committee of the OCA and JOC inspected the planned competition venues and other facilities in Nagoya and other parts of Aichi Prefecture in July and gave a high assessment.

If Aichi wins the bid to host the 20th summer games, it will be the third time for the event to be held in Japan following Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.

