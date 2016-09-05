Kyushu Electric rejects governor's call to suspend nuclear reactors

Kyushu Electric Power Co. on Monday rejected a request by the governor of Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan to immediately suspend operations of two reactors at its Sendai nuclear plant there, instead suggesting special checks be conducted on the reactors to prove the facility's safety during its regular checks.

In a meeting at the prefectural government office, the utility's president, Michiaki Uriu, handed Gov. Satoshi Mitazono a written rejection in an effort to support its claim that the safety of the facility could be verified by regular checks to examine the reactors more closely, as sought by the prefecture, from October.

But Mitazono expressed his frustration at the utility's response, calling it "extremely disappointing" as the company simply wants to hold regular checkups and not heed the prefecture's request for an immediate suspension and review of the reactors.