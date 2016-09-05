20:30 5 September 2016
Abe holds 1st talks in over a year with Xi amid renewed tensions
By Takuya Karube
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met bilaterally with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, for the first time in nearly a year and a half, with a plan to urge him to ease tensions in regional waters.
The meeting took place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou after a two-day summit of the Group of 20 major economies ended in the evening, at a time of renewed tensions between the two Asian powers over the sovereignty of a small group of islands in the East China Sea.
Since both came to power in 2012, the leaders of the world's second- and third-largest economies held face-to-face talks only twice before -- in November 2014 and April 2015 -- although many crucial issues remain unaddressed.
