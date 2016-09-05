Abe holds 1st talks in over a year with Xi amid renewed tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met bilaterally with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, for the first time in nearly a year and a half, with a plan to urge him to ease tensions in regional waters.

The meeting took place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou after a two-day summit of the Group of 20 major economies ended in the evening, at a time of renewed tensions between the two Asian powers over the sovereignty of a small group of islands in the East China Sea.

Since both came to power in 2012, the leaders of the world's second- and third-largest economies held face-to-face talks only twice before -- in November 2014 and April 2015 -- although many crucial issues remain unaddressed.