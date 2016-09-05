URGENT: China wants to bring back ties with Japan onto normal path: Xi

China wants to bring its ties with Japan back onto a "normal track," President Xi Jinping told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday.

At the outset of the meeting, Xi also said that "long-term, healthy and stable" bilateral relations would benefit not only the citizens of the two countries, but also regional peace.

Abe said Japan wants to work with China to contribute to global economic growth and forge "friendly" ties by "managing difficult issues" and "promoting win-win cooperation."