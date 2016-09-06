Close

Kyodo News

September 6, 2016 1:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

00:05 6 September 2016

ANALYSIS: Abe-Xi meeting seems to be a case of de javu all over again

By Takuya Karube
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first in nearly a year and a half, seemed like de javu all over again.

The two leaders' meeting Monday in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, held after a two-day summit of the Group of 20 major economies, took place under circumstances similar to those in 2014, including renewed tensions over the Senkaku Islands that Japan controls but China claims.

The outcome of their half-hour conversation turned out to be largely a replay of what they confirmed when they finally held their first face-to-face talks in November of that year in Beijing, just ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 31 Aug 2016Malaysia foils IS terror attacks with arrest of 3 suspects
  2. 31 Aug 2016Japanese volunteer group receives Magsaysay Award in Philippines
  3. 1 Sep 2016Japan disburses 1 billion yen to S. Korean comfort women fund
  4. 3 Sep 2016Interfax withdraws report on death of Uzbekistan president
  5. 3 Sep 2016Long-time Uzbekistan president has died: Interfax

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete