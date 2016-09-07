Close

Kyodo News

September 7, 2016 13:53

12:54 7 September 2016

Kagoshima governor once again requests nuclear reactor halt

FUKUOKA, Sept. 7, Kyodo

Kagoshima Gov. Satoshi Mitazono once again requested Wednesday that Kyushu Electric Power Co. immediately suspend the operation of two reactors at its nuclear power plant in the southwestern prefecture after the utility rejected his earlier call.

Following a meeting with Mitazono in Fukuoka, Kyushu Electric President Michiaki Uriu indicated to the press that the operator is likely to reject the request, saying he wants the company to be "spared of" the suspension as it will conduct "special safety checkups" thoroughly on the Sendai nuclear plant reactors -- two of only three nuclear reactors currently operating in Japan.

The latest request came after the new governor demanded on Aug. 26 that the utility halt the plant's Nos. 1 and 2 reactors to verify their safety, citing local worries about the plant's safety after major earthquakes rocked neighboring Kumamoto Prefecture and its vicinity in April.

