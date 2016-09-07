Leaders of Japan, China, S. Korea join ASEAN partners for summit

Leaders of Japan, China and South Korea met with their counterparts from the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Wednesday for talks on financial cooperation and food security, as well as regional issues such as maritime security and North Korea.

The ASEAN-plus-three summit in the Laotian capital Vientiane brought together Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, Premier Li Keqiang of China and President Park Geun Hye of South Korea.

At the summit, Abe was expected to say he will host Li and Park for a trilateral summit in Japan by the end of the year, and that Japan hopes trilateral cooperation will propel development in East Asia, according to Japanese officials.

In a sign of a thaw in relations between Japan and its two neighbors, Abe, Li and Park met in Seoul last November and agreed to revive annual trilateral summit talks after a three-and-half year hiatus.

Abe also plans to tell his ASEAN-plus-three peers that Japan regards the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a 16-nation regional free trade deal, as an important pillar for economic integration in East Asia, and that Tokyo will actively negotiate for concluding the pact in coordination with other member states, the officials said.

He will call for increased coordination in resolving the issue of North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons development and its abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s, they said.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, with host Laos holding the rotating chairmanship of the bloc this year.

