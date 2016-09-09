UPDATE 3: N. Korea believed to have conducted nuclear test

North Korea was believed to have conducted a nuclear test on Friday, after an explosion with a magnitude of 5.3 was detected in the northeast of the country at 09:00 a.m. Pyongyang Time.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the blast occurred at a depth of 0 kilometers in the vicinity of the Punggye-ri test site, suggesting the country had carried out its fifth nuclear test.

South Korea's government announced it believed the blast had been caused by the test of a nuclear device, while that country's Meteorological Agency confirmed that an artificial earthquake had occurred at the site. Japan's Meteorological Agency also said it detected an artificial quake.