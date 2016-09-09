Close

Kyodo News

September 9, 2016 11:54

11:32 9 September 2016

N. Korea may have conducted nuclear test: Japan official

TOKYO, Sept. 9, Kyodo

North Korea may have conducted a nuclear test on Friday morning, the Japanese government said, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe strongly criticizing the possible move as "unacceptable."

"If North Korea has conducted a nuclear test, it is simply unacceptable. We must strongly protest against it," Abe said, adding that Japan plans to closely work with the United States and South Korea to deal with the situation.

The Japanese government will convene a National Security Council meeting to share and assess information. Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that Japan will seek an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council if the nuclear test is confirmed.

