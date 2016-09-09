U.N. Security Council to hold emergency talks on N. Korea

The U.N. Security Council is expected to convene an emergency meeting soon, possibly to issue a statement slamming North Korea for conducting a fifth nuclear test.

Japan, currently a nonpermanent member of the 15-member council, has started to coordinate with other countries to arrange such a meeting, officials said.

The Security Council is likely to encourage all U.N. member states to implement the sanctions imposed on North Korea in March and could contemplate further sanctions.

North Korea said Friday it has successfully conducted a test of a nuclear warhead on the day of the 68th anniversary of its national foundation.

Earlier, an explosion with a magnitude of 5.3 was detected in an area near the isolated country's key nuclear test site in its northeast at 9 a.m. Pyongyang Time.

Past U.N. Security Council resolutions forbid North Korea from carrying out nuclear tests or using ballistic missile technology.

The council, which has adopted a resolution imposing additional sanctions every time Pyongyang conducts a nuclear test, is expected to do so this time, too.

In March, North Korea was subject to the harshest round of sanctions ever after it carried out its fourth underground nuclear test in January and launched a rocket using ballistic missile technology the following month.

The new sanctions expanded freight inspection to cover all cargo to and from North Korea, not just those ships suspected of transporting illicit goods, and tightens existing measures curbing the presence and operations of North Korean banks outside the country.

Even if the council decides to adopt a fresh sanctions resolution on North Korea this time, it is likely to complement the March resolution at best.

==Kyodo