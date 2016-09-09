J-Power postpones plan to begin Oma nuclear plant operation to FY 2024

Electric Power Development Co. said Friday that it has decided to postpone its plan to start operating its Oma nuclear power plant by around two years to fiscal 2024 due to longer-than-expected safety screening by the nuclear regulatory body.

The company, known as J-Power, has delayed the schedule for the second time after it applied for the safety check of the plant, which would be the world's first reactor to run solely on plutonium-uranium mixed oxide fuel, in December 2014, with an initial plan aimed at starting operation in fiscal 2021.

But it put off the original schedule in September last year to around fiscal 2022 due to the prolonged screening process by the Nuclear Regulation Authority after the company was asked to provide further explanations of the plan to build the plant in Aomori Prefecture.