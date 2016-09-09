Close

Kyodo News

September 9, 2016 17:54

17:35 9 September 2016

Mitsubishi Regional Jet test flight resumed in Japan

NAGOYA, Sept. 9, Kyodo

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. resumed on Friday a test flight of its passenger jet in Japan after a problem with the plane's air-conditioning system caused flights to be aborted.

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet, which has been mired in a series of development delays, flew for the first time since the air-conditioning system failure forced it to return to Japan in late August before reaching the United States for test flights.

The MRJ, Japan's first domestically produced passenger jet, took off from Nagoya airport at 12:15 p.m., after the problem was fixed by consulting the U.S. manufacturer of the air-conditioning system.

