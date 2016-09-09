Close

Kyodo News

September 9, 2016 21:54

20:12 9 September 2016

Kagoshima gov. hints at dropping request to halt reactors' operation

KAGOSHIMA, Japan, Sept. 9, Kyodo

Kagoshima Gov. Satoshi Mitazono suggested Friday he will give up on his pursuit to have Kyushu Electric Power Co. immediately suspend the operation of two reactors at its nuclear power plant in the southwestern prefecture after the utility's president again rejected the request.

"Thinking realistically, time is short before (the reactors will go through) regular checkups," Mitazono said when asked by reporters whether he will ask the utility again to immediately halt the operation of the reactors.

A roughly two-month-long regular checkup is scheduled to begin for the Nos. 1 and 2 reactors at the Sendai plant from Oct. 6 and from Dec. 16, respectively, during which the plant's operation will be suspended.

