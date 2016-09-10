Paralympics: Judo bronze to Hirose as Japan awaits 1st Rio 2016 gold

Junko Hirose won judo bronze at the Rio 2016 Paralympics on Friday, Japan's fourth overall medal, as the country's first gold remains elusive and the slow start continues.

Hirose, 25, competing in the 57-kilogram division of women's judo -- a sport for visually impaired athletes -- took an ippon win over three-time Paralympic medalist Maria Merenciano Herrero from Spain. The medal is Hirose's first at the Paralympics and a career-best result for the Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, resident.

"I am really happy that I could fight my fight," Hirose said, also explaining that that she believed she fought instinctively and that her superior strength and power on the ground paid off in the bronze contest.