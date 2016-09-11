Japan, U.S. seek "strongest possible" measures against N. Korea

Top envoys from Japan and the United States agreed to seek the "strongest possible measures" against North Korea on Sunday, two days after the reclusive state conducted its fifth nuclear test in the face of global opposition.

"We will be working together very closely in the (U.N.) Security Council and beyond to come out with the strongest possible measures against North Korea's actions," Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea policy told reporters following his meeting with Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau in Tokyo.

Kim added that the two countries will also look at unilateral measures, bilateral measures and trilateral cooperation with South Korea in response to "provocative and unacceptable behavior by the North Koreans."