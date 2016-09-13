Gov't making final arrangements to scrap Monju reactor: sources

The Japanese government is making final arrangements to scrap the trouble-prone Monju fast-breeder reactor, given the huge cost expected for its resumption, government sources said Tuesday.

The move comes as the government judged it cannot obtain public support for the huge amount of money needed to restart the reactor in Fukui Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast.

If realized, decommissioning of the reactor would require a drastic change in the nation's nuclear fuel-recycle policy, in which Monju is designated to play a key part.