Asian Games: JOC approves Aichi, Nagoya as candidate hosts for 2026 Games

The Japanese Olympic Committee on Tuesday approved Aichi Prefecture and its capital Nagoya as joint candidate hosts for the 2026 Asian Games.

The JOC Executive Board met in Tokyo and decided the two local governments will have to submit an official document attesting that they agree on the co-hosting before the Olympic Council of Asia meets later this month to select the host.

"It's regrettable things got confusing toward the end," JOC Secretary General Eisuke Hiraoka said, referring to Nagoya's recent announcement that it was reconsidering its plans for the Games.

"It could become a matter of international trust. We hope they will positively proceed with the matter."

Aichi and Nagoya said in May that they will seek to jointly organize the Asian version of the Summer Olympics. Japan has held the Asian Games twice previously, in Tokyo in 1958 and in Hiroshima in 1994.

But Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura said last week that he was taking the scheme back to the drawing board after the central Japanese prefecture had not come forward with specific cost estimates.

The prefectural government then indicated to Nagoya the total costs will come to roughly 85 billion yen (about $820 million), and after subtracting 25 billion yen to be covered by sponsorships and other revenues, Aichi would pay two-thirds and the city one-third of the remaining amount.

On Monday, Nagoya Deputy Mayor Teruo Shinkai and Aichi Deputy Gov. Hajime Nakanishi paid a call on JOC President Tsunekazu Takeda to inform him of their intentions to resume discussions toward a joint bid to host the Games.

According to JOC officials, the OCA highly assesses the plan for Aichi and Nagoya to host the event together, and they are expected to be the only ones bidding when the council's General Assembly meets Sept. 25 in Danang, Vietnam.

"There are expectations that we would be able to lead the event to success if we jointly host it," Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura said in a statement.

Kawamura, meanwhile, made it clear that he wants to tackle the matter from the standpoint of local taxpayers and make sure the costs do not balloon as they have for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

