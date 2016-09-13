Duterte nixes Philippine-U.S. joint patrols in S. China Sea

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday his country will no longer participate in joint patrols with the United States or other countries in disputed waters of the South China Sea, to avoid trouble with third countries.

In a speech delivered before military servicemen, Duterte, who came to power in June, spoke against the joint patrols that the Philippines and the United States, which are treaty allies, agreed to under the previous government of then President Benigno Aquino and began in April.

"We will not join any expedition of patrolling the seas. I will not allow it because I do not want my country to be involved in a hostile act," he said, referring to the maritime areas disputed between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea.

This marked Duterte's latest expression of anti-U.S. sentiment, highlighted last week with his diplomatic spat with U.S. President Barack Obama over the latter's expressed intention to raise human rights concerns with him over his bloody anti-drug campaign that has resulted in thousands of deaths.

The dust-up led the U.S. leader to cancel a planned meeting with Duterte on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Laos.

Duterte said Monday that he wants U.S. special forces who are helping train Philippine troops on the restive southern island of Mindanao to get out, reasoning that their continued presence aggravates the Muslim secessionist movement there.

He has repeatedly brought up past atrocities by the United States against Filipino Muslims on that island in the early 1900s, even appearing in public with grisly photos to drive home his point.

In his speech Tuesday, Duterte insisted he is not "anti-American," nor does he intend to "sever our military ties" with the United States.

"Who am I to abrogate the treaty?" he said, alluding to Mutual Defense Treaty signed between the two countries in 1951.

The modernization of the Philippine Armed Forces also seem to be taking a different direction now with Duterte's proclamation that he is eyeing the future procurement of military hardware from Russia and China, instead of getting it from the United States as in the past.

"Two countries have agreed to give me the softest loans. And it will be payable in 2025," Duterte said in the same speech, without elaborating.

==Kyodo