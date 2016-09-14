Close

Kyodo News

September 14, 2016 3:56

02:04 14 September 2016

Japan eyes Hiroshima visit of Kazakh pres., talks with Abe in Nov.

TOKYO, Sept. 14, Kyodo

Japan is arranging for Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to make a trip to Hiroshima when he visits Japan in early November and holds talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a source close to bilateral ties said Tuesday.

Japan aims to have Abe and Nazarbayev boost cooperation on nuclear disarmament, a field in which the Kazakh leader is known for actively campaigning, in a bid to show a united front amid growing the security threat from North Korea's nuclear and missile development, the source said.

Abe sounded out Nazarbayev about a trip to Japan as well as a visit to Hiroshima -- which was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945 -- within this year, when they met on the sidelines of the two-day Group of 20 major economies' summit in Hangzhou, China, last week.

