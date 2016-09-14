Syria cease-fire is met with disbelief in battleground Aleppo

The incessant din of gunfire has been silenced, and the mortar fire that is felt as much as heard has ceased. A quietness brought by Monday's cease-fire fills the air in Syria's war-torn Aleppo.

Yet in neighborhoods of the country's largest city divided under both regime and insurgent control, most residents are resigned to a resumption of hostilities.

"I want to return to the peace of five years ago. But that's just a fantasy now," said one 23-year-old resident.