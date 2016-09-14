Close

Kyodo News

September 14, 2016 23:56

22:25 14 September 2016

Syria cease-fire is met with disbelief in battleground Aleppo

By Kazuhiro Kimura
ALEPPO, Syria, Sept. 14, Kyodo

The incessant din of gunfire has been silenced, and the mortar fire that is felt as much as heard has ceased. A quietness brought by Monday's cease-fire fills the air in Syria's war-torn Aleppo.

Yet in neighborhoods of the country's largest city divided under both regime and insurgent control, most residents are resigned to a resumption of hostilities.

"I want to return to the peace of five years ago. But that's just a fantasy now," said one 23-year-old resident.

