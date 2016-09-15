U.S. begins talks with China on N. Korea resolution: U.N. chief

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon said Wednesday the United States has begun working with key countries, including China, on drafting a resolution in response to North Korea's nuclear test last week.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and China's U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi are the key players in New York hammering out what is expected to be a new sanctions resolution that is under negotiation.

"I understand the U.S. ambassador has already begun on the detailed elements of the Security Council resolution with key Security Council member states, including, particularly, China," Ban told reporters at a press conference at the start of the new session of the General Assembly.

"It's urgent and very important that the Security Council not lose any time," he added. "They should show firm and resolved commitment to the DPRK that repeated provocation by this way is very disturbing."

The Democratic Republic of Korea is the North's official name.

After an emergency meeting last Friday, the U.N. Security Council condemned the nuclear test -- which Pyongyang claimed was its largest yet -- and vowed to promptly work on "appropriate measures" in response to the isolated country's actions.

Ban, who previously served as South Korea's foreign minister, pointed out that the 15-member council had met eight times this year over the two nuclear tests and the launching of 21 ballistic missiles of various types.

"I don't remember any other issues the Security Council has been meeting on so frequently, so many times," he said.

As his 10-year term comes to an end on Dec. 31, he recalled that four of the total five North Korean nuclear tests occurred during his tenure and how the issue has been one of the "top serious issues." It was also a source of frustration that his efforts to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula and attempts to bring Pyongyang into "an open society" have not been realized.

Ban also addressed numerous other issues at the press conference, ranging from an upcoming summit on refugees, to his push for the implementation of the Paris agreement on climate change, as well as discussions on Syria that are to get underway during the session.

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the 71st session of the General Assembly next Tuesday with high-level meetings expected to be held on the sidelines to cope with a pressing range of issues.

==Kyodo