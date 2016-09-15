Close

Kyodo News

September 15, 2016 7:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

07:38 15 September 2016

U.S. begins talks with China on N. Korea resolution: U.N. chief

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, Kyodo

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon said Wednesday the United States has begun working with key countries, including China, on drafting a resolution in response to North Korea's nuclear test last week.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and China's U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi are the key players in New York hammering out what is expected to be a new sanctions resolution that is under negotiation.

"I understand the U.S. ambassador has already begun on the detailed elements of the Security Council resolution with key Security Council member states, including, particularly, China," Ban told reporters at a press conference at the start of the new session of the General Assembly.

"It's urgent and very important that the Security Council not lose any time," he added. "They should show firm and resolved commitment to the DPRK that repeated provocation by this way is very disturbing."

The Democratic Republic of Korea is the North's official name.

After an emergency meeting last Friday, the U.N. Security Council condemned the nuclear test -- which Pyongyang claimed was its largest yet -- and vowed to promptly work on "appropriate measures" in response to the isolated country's actions.

Ban, who previously served as South Korea's foreign minister, pointed out that the 15-member council had met eight times this year over the two nuclear tests and the launching of 21 ballistic missiles of various types.

"I don't remember any other issues the Security Council has been meeting on so frequently, so many times," he said.

As his 10-year term comes to an end on Dec. 31, he recalled that four of the total five North Korean nuclear tests occurred during his tenure and how the issue has been one of the "top serious issues." It was also a source of frustration that his efforts to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula and attempts to bring Pyongyang into "an open society" have not been realized.

Ban also addressed numerous other issues at the press conference, ranging from an upcoming summit on refugees, to his push for the implementation of the Paris agreement on climate change, as well as discussions on Syria that are to get underway during the session.

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the 71st session of the General Assembly next Tuesday with high-level meetings expected to be held on the sidelines to cope with a pressing range of issues.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  2. 9 Sep 2016Philippines to allow Indonesia to pursue pirates in its waters
  3. 9 Sep 2016A-bomb survivors, abductees' kin angry over N. Korea's nuclear test
  4. 9 Sep 2016N. Korea nuke test clouds prospects for resolving abduction issue
  5. 9 Sep 2016A-bomb survivors, abductees' kin angry over N. Korea's nuclear test

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete