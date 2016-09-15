Tokyo Game Show kicks off as virtual reality generates buzz

Virtual reality devices and games are expected to grab the spotlight at The Tokyo Game Show which opened Thursday in Chiba, east of Tokyo.

Visitors can get the feel of what to expect next from the gaming industry as exhibitors from around the world gather for the annual extravaganza that precedes the much-hyped debut in October of the PlayStation VR headgear by Sony Corp.'s gaming unit.

The four-day event through Sunday is expected to draw 230,000 visitors to the Makuhari Messe convention center, where a record 614 exhibitors are showcasing 1,523 game titles.

More than half of the exhibitors come from abroad, according to the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association and Nikkei Business Publications Inc.

Major new VR-related game titles at the show include Capcom Co.'s survival horror "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard," and "Final Fantasy XV," an action role-playing video game by Square Enix Co. VR enables players to have immersive gaming experiences and is seen as promising technology whose use is not limited to games.

The recent buzz over VR comes as conventional console games are increasingly challenged by mobile games. The global success of "Pokemon Go" has also focused attention on augmented reality where the real world is overlaid with digital elements.

Nintendo Co., a co-developer of the popular app, is not taking part in the event. The Kyoto-based maker of the Wii U console said a week ago that its iconic "Super Mario Run" game will be available on Apple Inc.'s new iPhone.

Ahead of this year's Christmas shopping season, Sony will launch two new versions of the popular PlayStation 4 gaming console that is compatible with the VR headset. Cumulative global sales of the PlayStation 4 have already surpassed 40 million units, outpacing rivals like the Wii U.

The game show is open to the media and gaming industry for the first two days and to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

==Kyodo