Kyodo News

September 15, 2016 13:57

12:27 15 September 2016

Samsung sells all shares of Sharp following Hon Hai's buyout

OSAKA, Sept. 15, Kyodo

South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. sold all its shares of Sharp Corp. this month, as the Japanese manufacturer became a subsidiary of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. in August, a source close to the matter said Thursday.

The South Korean electronics giant, a main rival of Apple Inc. in the smartphone business, held some 35.8 million shares in Sharp, currently worth around 4.5 billion yen ($44.06 million), through its Japanese arm. Hon Hai, known as Foxconn, has close ties with Apple.

In March 2013, Samsung -- the maker of the Galaxy series of smartphones -- invested 10.3 billion yen in Sharp and became a major shareholder of the Japanese electronics maker.

