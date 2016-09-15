Samsung sells all shares of Sharp following Hon Hai's buyout

South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. sold all its shares of Sharp Corp. this month, as the Japanese manufacturer became a subsidiary of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. in August, a source close to the matter said Thursday.

The South Korean electronics giant, a main rival of Apple Inc. in the smartphone business, held some 35.8 million shares in Sharp, currently worth around 4.5 billion yen ($44.06 million), through its Japanese arm. Hon Hai, known as Foxconn, has close ties with Apple.

In March 2013, Samsung -- the maker of the Galaxy series of smartphones -- invested 10.3 billion yen in Sharp and became a major shareholder of the Japanese electronics maker.