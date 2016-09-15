Toshiba submits report to TSE to be taken off watch list

Toshiba Corp. submitted a report to the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday to explain how corporate governance at the major electronics maker has improved after an accounting scandal, the company said, a step aimed at having its name taken off the bourse's watch list.

After examining the report, the TSE will decide as early as by the end of this year whether the bourse should remove Toshiba shares from the list, a source close to the matter said.

Since the scandal came to light last year, Toshiba has said that partially by deferring the booking of losses in infrastructure, it inflated its operating profits by 224.8 billion yen ($2.18 billion) from April 2008 to December 2014.