Renho becomes main opposition Democratic Party's 1st woman leader

The Democratic Party selected acting leader Renho as its new chief Thursday, making the 48-year-old third-term member of the House of Councillors the first woman to head Japan's main opposition party.

Renho, also a former Cabinet minister for administrative reform, beat former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara and lower house lawmaker Yuichiro Tamaki in the party leadership race, despite fumbling questions over her dual nationality toward the end of the two-week contest.

Her relative youth and calm demeanor before the media may aid the party as it seeks to wrestle power from the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party. The Democratic Party's predecessor, the Democratic Party of Japan was routed in the 2012 election after three years of disappointing rule.