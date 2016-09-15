Close

Kyodo News

September 15, 2016 15:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:44 15 September 2016

Renho becomes main opposition Democratic Party's 1st woman leader

TOKYO, Sept. 15, Kyodo

The Democratic Party selected acting leader Renho as its new chief Thursday, making the 48-year-old third-term member of the House of Councillors the first woman to head Japan's main opposition party.

Renho, also a former Cabinet minister for administrative reform, beat former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara and lower house lawmaker Yuichiro Tamaki in the party leadership race, despite fumbling questions over her dual nationality toward the end of the two-week contest.

Her relative youth and calm demeanor before the media may aid the party as it seeks to wrestle power from the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party. The Democratic Party's predecessor, the Democratic Party of Japan was routed in the 2012 election after three years of disappointing rule.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Renho elected as new Democratic Party leader
  • Renho elected as new Democratic Party leader
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  2. 9 Sep 2016Philippines to allow Indonesia to pursue pirates in its waters
  3. 9 Sep 2016A-bomb survivors, abductees' kin angry over N. Korea's nuclear test
  4. 9 Sep 2016N. Korea nuke test clouds prospects for resolving abduction issue
  5. 9 Sep 2016A-bomb survivors, abductees' kin angry over N. Korea's nuclear test

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete